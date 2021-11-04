House construction in Summerland B.C. (Summerland Review)

House construction in Summerland B.C. (Summerland Review)

B.C. moving to ‘cooling-off period’ to stabilize hot real estate market

‘Blind bidding’ adding to soaring home prices, finance minister says

High-pressure sales, multiple offers and bidding on homes without an inspection are pushing B.C.’s urban real estate market into high-risk deals, and the province’s real estate regulator is considering a “cooling-off period” to give buyers more information and time before closing a real estate deal.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says legislation will be coming next spring to protect buyers from making decisions without knowing enough about what they are buying, and what other offers they might be facing. B.C. already has a seven-day cooling-off period for pre-build condominium construction, to allow bidders to change their minds and walk away from deals in a market that has seen speculators bidding up prices.

The details are to be worked out by the B.C. Financial Services Authority, which started operation in August 2021 as the single regulator for financial services in B.C., including real estate. Robinson said a cooling-off period is coming for newly built home sales and resales, but more discussion with real estate and mortgage industries is needed to finalize that terms. Making inspections mandatory before a sale is also being considered.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureReal estate

Previous story
Canadian tourism group urges feds to axe ‘irrational’ border-crossing requirements

Just Posted

pumpkin
Pumkpin recycling in Burns Lake

Taylor Bachrach speaks during the Special committee Covid-19 pandemic in June 2020. The Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP is firmly opposed to a Conservative Private Member’s Bill to repeal the North Coast moratorium on Oil Tankers. (File photo)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP reappointed NDP’s transport critic

topics
Hot Topics for Nov. 3

Several roads in the local area have warnings for slippery conditions. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
Road conditions in the Burns Lake area