B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

B.C. is changing its employment standards law to protect younger workers from dangerous jobs, and strengthen their ability to take unpaid leave to search for a home or deal with other personal issues.

Labour Minister Harry Bains introduced changes in the B.C. legislature Monday that prohibits employers from withholding of tips from employees or deducting amounts from them. A new framework will allow tip pooling, but employers can only get a share when they do the same work as the other people in the pool.

The legislation raises the minimum age for working from 12 to 16, except for “light work” jobs such as stocking shelves at a grocery store, which 14- and 15-year-olds would still be able to do, according to a ministry statement.

The legislation also creates a new system of job-protected unpaid leave for caring for ill family members, and personal issues such as looking for a place to live.

more to come…