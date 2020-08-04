FILE – The Mood Cannabis store in Nanaimo. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

British Columbians will now be allowed to pick-up their online cannabis purchases in store, instead of just reserving it, to limit how much time customers spend inside stores during the pandemic.

In a Tuesday (Aug. 4) news release, the province said the move came after requests from private cannabis retailers, which have popped up in many B.C. cities since pot was legalized in late 2018.

Previously, customers could reserve product online but would have to complete the purchase in store. Now, only the age-verification step must be done in store.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said that online sales will help legal retailers to “increase competitiveness with the illegal market.”

Stores that sell cannabis can now also offer gift cards that can be used at all of that retailer’s locations, not just the one it was purchased at.

READ MORE: Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Just Posted

Pretium Resources reports fatality at Brucejack mine

The isolated incident occurred last Friday, and the employee passed away on Sunday in hospital.

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

Community outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed on Haida Gwaii

Contact tracing has confirmed a total of 13 cases, according to Northern Health

Burns Lake couple escapes the Econo Lodge Fire in time

Escapes unharmed but loses their belongings

Travelling nuns spark social media panic in Burns Lake

The six Catholic nuns with Alberta plates were seen driving around from Prince Rupert to Burns Lake

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

30% of British Columbians would ‘wait and see’ before taking COVID vaccine: poll

Some are concerned about side effects, while others don’t think the virus is a big deal

Don’t leave your hand sanitizer in the sun and other tips to stay COVID safe this summer

Being mindful of staying outside and keeping hand sanitizer, sunscreen out of the sun recommended

What exactly is ‘old growth’ B.C. forest, and how much is protected?

Forests minister Doug Donaldson doesn’t support ‘moratorium’

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Anonymous letters tell Vancouver Island family their kids are too loud

Letter said the noise of kids playing in Parksville backyard is ‘unbearable’

Two injured after plane crashes into Nelson supermarket parking lot

Pilot and passenger have minor injuries

Michael Buble among 13 British Columbians to receive Order of B.C.

Ceremony will be delayed to 2021 due to COVID-19

Most Read