B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)

B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

B.C.’s tourism industry task force is getting recommendations for COVID-19 relief to the provincial government next week, and Premier John Horgan says a long-awaited $300 million in aid for small business and tourism will be sent out as soon as possible.

Horgan said Dec. 2 he has been assured by the task force chair, Vancouver Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman, that its recommendations will arrive next week, in time for brief session of the B.C. legislature that begins Dec. 7.

“They plan on issuing their report next week rather than waiting for the end of December,” Horgan told reporters. “That will give us precious days in the legislature to make any changes that that report may recommend.”

Ski resort owners are also in discussions with Health Minister Adrian Dix on how they can operate through the winter.

“We’ll keep those discussions going, the report will come next week, and we’ll take whatever steps we can to keep the industry going with liquidity, with access to staffing resources and retraining, and a whole host of other issues that I know will be in their recommendations,” Horgan said.

Just before calling the October election, Horgan rolled out his $1.5 billion “StrongerBC” plan to assist small business, with applications that opened during the campaign. The fund will provide from $10,000 to $30,000 in grants, with an additional $10,000 for qualifying tourism businesses. Applications are being accepted until the end of March, or until the fund runs out.

RELATED: Horgan defends election-delayed small business aid

RELATED: B.C. extends private gathering ban province-wide

Horgan appointed Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon as minister of jobs, economic recovery and innovation, with his first task to oversee the program and carry on from there. But Horgan warned that with no end in sight to the public health travel advisory, within B.C. and beyond, there is a limit to what the province can do.

“We tried our level best in the summer to make sure people stayed in British Columbia,” he said. “They took their discretionary dollars and spent them around B.C. But as we come into winter in the depths of the second wave of COVID-19, this is a very difficult time for the tourism sector.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

Just Posted

Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital took in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health as part of a provincial agreement. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hospital takes in two COVID-19 patients from Northern Health

Royal Jubilee Hospital takes patients as part of provincial transport network

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

pinnacle pellet
Three injured at pellet plant fire

Pinnacle Pellet temporarily suspends operations

Elf on the Shelf 2020 in Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Did you spot the Elf yet?

The festive fun started in Burns Lake last Friday, with little elves… Continue reading

Gas price in PG is at $1.05, much lower than Burns Lake’s $1.13. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
What’s going on with gas prices in the north?

A look at gas prices from Prince George to Houston

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — human the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

Most Read