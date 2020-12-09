Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Wilkins are seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada will deliver a rate announcement today with observers watching if news about vaccines gives a shot in the arm to the bank’s outlook on the economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada Carolyn Wilkins are seen during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Bank of Canada will deliver a rate announcement today with observers watching if news about vaccines gives a shot in the arm to the bank’s outlook on the economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 0.25%

The announcement marks the interest last rate decision the central bank will make this year

The Bank of Canada is keeping its key interest rate target on hold at 0.25 per cent.

The central bank says it will hold the policy interest rate at the effective lower bound until economic slack is absorbed so that the two per cent inflation target is sustainably achieved.

In its statement today, the Bank of Canada says it doesn’t expect inflation to get back on target until some time in 2023.

The central bank also says that it will maintain its quantitative easing program by continuing to buy about $4 billion in bonds per week to try and further reduce interest rates.

The announcement marks the interest last rate decision the central bank will make this year, after an extraordinary 2020 that saw it slash rates in response to the economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

Today also marks a change in the upper echelons of the bank’s leadership, as senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins departs after a nearly 20-year career at the Bank of Canada.

The central bank’s board of directors has launched a search process to find her successor as the bank’s second-in-command.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

economy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. As of Dec. 8, no employees are self-isolating on-site at CVL anymore. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
56 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

There’s been a two-person increase in positive cases since Friday (Dec. 4)

The Food bank received a bottle depot donation. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Food bank receives over $5,000 donation from bottle returns

The Burns Lake Recycling Depot presented a cheque to Candice Little of… Continue reading

Cram the cruiser 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Cram the Cruiser 2020, a huge success

Red Apple organized Cram the Cruiser 2020, to collect toys for Santa… Continue reading

Mill. (File photo)
Decker Lake mill planer up and running

Decker Lake Forest Products mill is back up and running. After a… Continue reading

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is now looking for a rental space to continue its operations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s visitor information centre contract won’t be renewed

The Village to take over the centre’s management

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. teachers had no say in decision to rule out winter break extension: BCTF

Other provinces have moved to virtual learning for the tail end of semester

Measures of success from a selection of GoFundMe campaigns by or for people in Snohomish County.
Victoria, Kelowna top most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Victoria and Kelowna top the list of most generous Canadian cities in 2020

Jamiel Moore-Williams, 24, is shown in this undated handout photo. Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of Moore-Williams in February 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Donna Turko *MANDATORY CREDIT*
2 Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

Man says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes second country to approve the vaccine

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
From toilet paper to Tiger King: Here’s what Canadians searched on Google in 2020

Black Lives Matter, the pandemic had a big effect on Canadians this year

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

Most Read