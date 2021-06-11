BC Liquor Stores toast a century of good spirits

Exclusive offers on wine and spirits begin Saturday, will continue until July

Staff pose for a photo at the government liquor store in Richmond, 1958. (Courtesy of BC Liquor Stores)

It’s been 100 years since the first government liquor store opened its doors in B.C.

Centennial celebration sales and exclusive offers start Saturday, June 12 and end July 3. Events and activities will continue over the next year.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) said in a news release that the Liquor Control Board opened the first of nine government liquor stores on June 15, 1921, officially ending prohibition in B.C. Initially, less than 100 products were offered and customers had to be over 21 and possess a liquor permit.

“Today, we’re one of B.C.’s largest, most customer-centric retailers, the hub of a large distribution network, a provincially recognized top employer and a sustainability leader,” said LDB CEO and general manager Blain Lawson.

Lawson commended the perseverance and flexibility of employees amid COVID-19 and noted that the LDB has raised more than $1.5 million for provincial food relief since partnering with Food Banks of BC in 2020.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria municipalities work with University of Victoria to enhance partnerships

Limited amounts of Angel’s Envy Kentucky straight bourbon will be available at the Fort Street location in Victoria starting Saturday, June 12. According to LDB communications and stakeholder manager Viviana Zanocco, this is an exclusive product many customers have expressed interest in.

As well, 100 bottles of Aviation gin, which is owned by Ryan Reynolds, have been signed by the B.C.-born actor himself and will be available at select stores around the province. Other exclusive offer brands include White Claw, Maker’s Mark, Glenmorangie and Penfolds Grange.

ALSO READ: ‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Celebrations are postponed until late August to accommodate wine and spirit makers and suppliers in-store.

To see BC Liquor’s 100th anniversary specials on wine and spirits, go to bcliquorstores.com.

Victoria

