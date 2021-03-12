NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)

Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Black Press Media has announced the aquisition of Northern Canadian-based NNSL Media.

The publisher operates seven community newspapers and two websites based in Northwest Territories and Nunavut, including the News/North, Yellowknifer, Weekender, Nunavut News, Kivalliq News, Hay River Hub, and Inuvik Drum with websites NNSL.com and Nunavutnews.com.

Black Press Media CEO Rick O’Connor said in a statement Friday (March 12) that he looks forward to partnering with NNSL and its publications, which provide “an extremely valuable service” by connecting audiences and advertisers alike.

“Our experience with community newspapers in Canada’s North has been very favourable with our 2013 purchase of the Yukon News, and we look forward to supporting these newspapers, their associated digital operations and printing plant, as we move forward out of the pandemic.”

Black Press is also buying Canarctic Graphics, a Yellowknife, NWT-based printing operation.

NNSL and Canartcic president Karen Sigvaldason said she’s confident Black Press Media will continue the tradition left behind by her father, who “believed passionately in the strong role of NNSL and Canarctic in serving the people of the North.”

The deal is set to close on March 31.

Black Press Media operates 80 community newspapers and news websites in Western Canada and 9 daily newspapers and news websites in Washington state, Alaska, and Hawaii, as well as Central Web, which prints many newspapers and magazines in Edmonton and Calgary.

“We are very pleased to acquire these community newspapers and printing operation, as they fit with our print/digital strategy that we employ in many small communities across Western Canada,” added David Black, Black Press Media chairman.

