(file)

(file)

Canfor reports $142M first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year ago

Pricing pressures on Western Canada operations blamed

Canfor Corp. reported a loss in its first-quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its lumber operations in Western Canada faced lower prices.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says it was another challenging quarter for the company’s lumber business.

The Vancouver-based forestry company says strong earnings from its European operations and more modest results from its operations in the U.S. South were outweighed by continued pricing pressure on its western Canadian operations.

Canfor says it lost $142.0 million or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $534.0 million or $4.29 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled nearly $1.39 billion, down from $2.21 billion in the first three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Canfor says it lost $1.20 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $4.25 per diluted share a year earlier.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in

Just Posted

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

Osprey being chased by eagle
The chase

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

The Eagle Creek Opal Beds Trail near Burns Lake has been downgraded by the provincial government, to the surprise of the local trail society. (photo courtesy Recreation Sites and Trails BC)
Burns Lake’s Opal Beds Trail: an open and shut case