The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Canfor temporarily reducing Canadian production due to weak market conditions

Move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January

Canfor Corp. is temporarily reducing its Canadian production due to what it says are very weak market conditions.

The Vancouver-based company says there will be curtailments at all of its solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

It says the move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says the company will work to mitigate the affects on employees by providing support and identifying meaningful work during the downtime.

The curtailments will begin to be implemented on Dec. 19 and range from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and anticipates that the majority of its B.C. facilities will operate below full capacity in the new year.

RELATED: Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

forestrysoftwood lumber

Previous story
B.C. chefs host free online cook-along with White Spot

Just Posted

Canfor’s mill in Houston will be closed for three weeks beginning Dec. 19. (File photo)
Canfor closes Houston mill for three weeks beginning Dec. 19

(RCMP logo)
Woman stabbed in the back outside Terrace shelter

The Northern Health Connections’ bus will not be running over the holidays and will start again in 2023. (Photo: File photo)
Northern Health’s bus will not run over the holidays

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre outside The Terrace Standard office on Clinton Street in Terrace this November. Poilievre also visited Kitimat and Prince Rupert during his northwest B.C. tour. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour