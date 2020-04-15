Private liquor stores get extended hours until July 15. (Black Press files)

COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Early hours aimed at seniors, delivery sales also allowed

The B.C. government has issued a temporary order allowing private liquor and wine stores to open as early as 7 a.m., to reduce congestion and give older people a shopping opportunity like grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquor stores can operate between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. if they choose to, until July 15, with delivery services allowed to purchase on behalf of customers during the same hours. The regulation applies to private liquor stores, licensee retail stores, wine stores, specialty and liquor manufacturers with onsite stores. The extended hours also apply to rural agency stores.

more to come…

Coronavirus

