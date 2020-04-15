COVID-19: B.C. allows private liquor stores to open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The B.C. government has issued a temporary order allowing private liquor and wine stores to open as early as 7 a.m., to reduce congestion and give older people a shopping opportunity like grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liquor stores can operate between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. if they choose to, until July 15, with delivery services allowed to purchase on behalf of customers during the same hours. The regulation applies to private liquor stores, licensee retail stores, wine stores, specialty and liquor manufacturers with onsite stores. The extended hours also apply to rural agency stores.

more to come…

