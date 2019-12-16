First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

One more step toward ride-hailing in B.C. (Black Press Media file)

B.C. has approved its first ride-hailing licence.

The Passenger Transportation Board said Monday it has approved an application from Green Coast Ventures, based in Tofino, to operate in the Lower Mainland, Whistler and Vancouver Island, except in the Capital Regional District.

The board says in a news release the next step for the company is to secure the proper insurance and reach out to municipalities.

Twenty-four ride-hailing applications have been received so far, the release says.

More to come

