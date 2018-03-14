Food for thought

Workers removed Overwaitea Foods signage at Lakeview Mall in Burns Lake on Thursday, March 8. The store opened the next day as a Save-On-Foods, part of a rebranding initiative taking place at stores across B.C. Both chains are operated by the Overwaitea Food Group, which is owned by Vancouver-based billionaire Jim Pattison. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Previous story
Business groups call for payroll tax to be cancelled

Just Posted

Pot proposal lights up passion

Decker Lake residents want answers from medical marijuana developers

Homes for student teachers sought

School district hopes hospitality will result in filling job openings

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce names new executive, board

Business organization held its annual general meeting March 7

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Hawking has been the forefront of scientific discovery in fields of cosmology, quantum gravity

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Most Read