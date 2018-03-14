Food for thought

Workers removed Overwaitea Foods signage at Lakeview Mall in Burns Lake on Thursday, March 8. The store opened the next day as a Save-On-Foods, part of a rebranding initiative taking place at stores across B.C. Both chains are operated by the Overwaitea Food Group, which is owned by Vancouver-based billionaire Jim Pattison. (David Gordon Koch photo)
