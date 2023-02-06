Houses are covered with snow as the downtown skyline is seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The British Columbia Real Estate Association says the chill across the province’s real estate sector will drag on through 2023, but it calls for a strong rebound next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Houses are covered with snow as the downtown skyline is seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The British Columbia Real Estate Association says the chill across the province’s real estate sector will drag on through 2023, but it calls for a strong rebound next year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Gloomy economic outlook, elevated mortgages drag down 2023 B.C. housing market: BCREA

Conditions are expected to rebound in 2024

The British Columbia Real Estate Association says the chill across the province’s property sector will drag on through this year, but it calls for a strong rebound in 2024.

The association makes the prediction in its housing forecast for the first quarter of the year.

Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson blames expected sluggish sales this year on a slowing economy and ongoing, elevated mortgage rates.

But he is looking forward to 2024 when the association says a healthier economy, lower mortgage rates and “record high” immigration should fuel home sales again.

The forecast predicts residential sales in B-C will skid 7.1 per cent this year before surging nearly 24 per cent in 2024.

It says even though home listings remain scant, prices have fallen because of what the association calls the “abrupt shift” in market conditions, and it says rates should stay “relatively flat” for most of this year.

RELATED: ’Dramatic imbalance’ between supply and demand at core of B.C.’s housing problem: analyst

Housing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian dollar’s outlook for 2023 uncertain as interest rate hikes wane: experts
Next story
‘Made-in-Canada system’ keeps egg supply stable. But is it also keeping prices high?

Just Posted

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Work to fix the McConnell Crescent landslide has started with plans to finish end of April. (Submitted photo/McElhanney)
Work finally starts on Terrace landslide fix

A mainstay employer in Terrace, Skeena Sawmills, is closing for an extended period of time as of Feb. 8. (file photo) A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills at Terrace on Nov. 26, 2021. (File photo)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace announces temporary closure

Rupert Rampage fans and players celebrate the first goal of the night against the Terrace River Kings Jan. 28 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Thom Barker photo)
Rampage hang on to west division with wins against Kitimat, Smithers

Pop-up banner image