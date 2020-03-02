Rising accident claims and associated court costs have added to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Penticton Western News)

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

With the Insurance Corp. of B.C. projected to get back in the black this year, the B.C. government is moving to end the practice of transferring surplus funds to help the province’s overall bottom line.

Attorney General David Eby said Monday he is introducing legislation this week to make it illegal to direct ICBC to turn over excess revenues. That would mean a future government would need a majority vote in the B.C. legislature to change the law before doing it again.

The previous B.C. Liberal government last took what was called a “dividend to shareholders” in 2015, transferring $138 million from the Crown corporation for what was then a surplus budget. The annual transfers were as high as $576 million in 2009-10, diminishing in the following years as ICBC’s costs and claims began rising.

more to come…

BC legislatureICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Share Now, formerly Car2Go, leaves Canada with valuable data in changing market: expert

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Coastal GasLink to resume work as tentative deal reached between B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Talks with hereditary chiefs run into the night

Ministers expected to make statement Saturday morning

Enviroment Canada has issued a snow fall warning for Burns Lake

Enviroment Canada has issued a snow fall warning for the Burns Lake… Continue reading

Ride Burns rolls out three year plan

Ride Burns President, Patti Dube, was present at Feb. 18 council meeting.… Continue reading

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

B.C. Ferries will start taking debit at ticket booths this month

PIN pads will allow for tap payments

Canada’s number of COVID-19 cases grows to 27 as Ontario announces three new ones

In China, nearly 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 2,800 have died

Massive fire engulfs CN Rail facility in Prince Rupert

Cause currently unknown

Okanagan rink gives up four in final-end loss at Brier

Saskatchewan pulls out 9-8 victory, dropping BC champs to 1-2

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Black Press Media finalists to head to the B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Publications receive nods in dozens of categories

Conservatives need to start thinking about approach to Indigenous issues: MP

Some Conservatives have been harsh critics of the Wet’suwet’en blockades

Most Read