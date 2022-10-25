Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised deal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister rejects Rogers-Shaw deal, sets conditions for Freedom Mobile sale

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he will not approve the proposed deal between Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc., though he left the door open to a revised agreement.

The $26-billion proposed merger would have meant the wholesale transfer of wireless spectrum licences from Shaw to Rogers.

Selling Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile has widely been seen as the main obstacle to the deal’s approval, and Videotron earlier this year agreed to buy it for $2.85 billion.

But Champagne says before he would approve the Videotron deal, he needs additional concessions.

He says Videotron would have to agree to keep the Freedom wireless licences for at least 10 years, and wants to see wireless prices in Ontario and Western Canada lowered by about 20 per cent to compare with Videotron’s current Quebec offerings.

The deal has already received CRTC approval, and Competition Tribunal proceedings are currently underway, with a mediation ruling expected later this week.

