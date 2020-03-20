Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporarily suspending operations, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo provided by Pacific Coastal Airlines)

Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspending operations due to COVID-19 outbreak

Customers with existing reservations will be contacted directly

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporarily suspending operations, due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

PCA president Quentin Smith made the announcement on the company website.

“Due to the rapidly deteriorating situation and the need to be socially responsible during this State of Emergency, I am announcing that effective end of day Tuesday, March 24 we will implement a temporary suspension of all Pacific Coastal network operations and anticipate that we will resume regular operations on May 3, 2020. Link operations will continue under the guidance and direction of WestJet until further notice.”

Customers with reservations already booked will be contacted directy.

“Customers who have a reservation during the temporary suspension will be contacted directly by Pacific Coastal Airlines. We kindly ask customers who are effected by the temporary service suspension to not contact us or go to the airport to change or cancel. It is not necessary to contact us at this time while we assist passengers with travel requests between now and Tuesday, March 24, 2020 to help them get home.”

ALSO: Air Canada announces massive layoffs


B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

