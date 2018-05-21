The provincial government has announced a contribution of $500,000 to a fund meant to protect the interests of timber and silviculture contractors. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Relief money for timber contractors topped up

Province announces $500,000 in funding

The provincial government has announced a $500,000 contribution to a fund that’s meant to provide a measure of financial protection to contractors involved in the growing and harvesting of trees.

The money is meant to compensate those companies if their customers, called “licensees,” become insolvent and can’t pay for services rendered.

By the end of April, the compensation fund, which was first established in 2012, had dished up nearly $485,000 — payments that were related to “three small insolvencies,” according to a government media release.

The newly announced money tops up the available funding, bringing it to roughly $8 million.

Minister of Forests Doug Donaldson announced the cash injection during a logging industry trade show and conference that took place in Kamloops earlier this month.

He called forest-service contractors “an extremely important link in the B.C. forest sector supply chain” and said the money would offer them confidence “despite any possible licensee insolvency.”

Protections extends to silviculture

The fund was originally meant to safeguard the interests of logging contractors and related service providers. But in December 2016, the government broadened the scope of the fund, making it available to companies involved in the growing of trees.

Those companies can apply for relief funds from a “silviculture sub-account.”

The newly announced funding is meant to benefit both the timber and silviculture contractors. “This one-time grant will be split evenly, with $250,000 going to the general fund and to the silviculture sub-account,” according to the government statement.

Previous story
Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector
Next story
Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

Just Posted

Life in the bush camp

Treeplanters talk about their daily grind in the forests of the Lakes District

Relief money for timber contractors topped up

Province announces $500,000 in funding

Council calls for stakeholders meeting on college

RPEC says meeting will be fruitless without new data

Flood warning maintained for long weekend

RDBN reminds boaters to go slow

“An awful roar”

Highway worker gives eyewitness account of spectacular flooding on Ootsa Nadina Road

VIDEO: Canadian Forces help flood-ravaged Grand Forks residents heal

Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup

Changes needed for ‘Alert Ready’ mass emergency system

‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’

Las Vegas Golden Knights move on to Stanley Cup final

Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team

Oregon’s flooded recreational pot market a cautionary tale to Canada

‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’

Chilliwack Chiefs make history with first RBC Cup win

In front of a huge and noisy crowd, the Chiefs claimed their first-ever national junior A title

UPDATED: Majority of flood evacuees in Kootenay-Boundary allowed to return home

Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night

Most Read