A Rona store in Penticton. (Google Street View)

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

The advertising industry’s self-regulatory body says Rona Inc.’s “truly Canadian” and “proudly Canadian” store signs are inaccurate, since the company has been acquired by a U.S. firm.

Ads Standards says it received two complaints about the accuracy of the large outdoor signs located on some of the home improvement stores.

In May 2016, North Carolina-based Lowe’s Companies Inc. acquired Rona, which was founded in 1939 in Canada.

The council and later an appeal panel decided the “truly” and “proudly” Canadian claims “conveyed an inaccurate general impression” of Rona being Canadian-owned and controlled.

The council says Rona stated it “strongly disagrees” with the conclusion.

Rona says its “entire history is rooted in Canada” and its head office is located in Boucherville, Que.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CHMC reports annual pace of housing starts slowed to 201,973 in October

Just Posted

Police probe Cataline Court homicide

Shooting reported on Nov. 10

Freezing rain warning issued for central Interior Remembrance Day

Highway alerts in place for Begbie Summitt and Pine Pass

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Deal reached for Francois Lake ferry service

The risk of a labour strike disrupting the Francois Lake ferry service… Continue reading

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

Petition to ‘bring back Don Cherry’ goes viral after immigrant poppy rant

Cherry was fired from his co-hosting role for the Coach’s Corner segment on Nov. 11.

Disney Plus streaming service hits Canada with tech hurdles

Service costs $8.99 per month, or $89.99 per year, in Canada

Trudeau’s opponents: One gives him an earful, another seeks common ground

PM meets with Conservative leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Rona’s ‘truly Canadian’ ads are inaccurate, watchdog says

Ads Standards points out U.S.-based Lowe’s acquired Rona in 2016

Advocates push for high-speed rail connecting Vancouver to Seattle, Portland

Bullet train could cost an estimated $50 billion

Brian Burke considered favourite to replace Don Cherry

Brian Burke is the 5-4 pick to be the full-time replacement next season

Major donor Peter Allard takes UBC to court to get his name on all law degrees

Philanthropist claims school not adhering to 2014 agreement for his $30-million donation

Report predicts drug resistance likely to kill 400,000 Canadians by 2050

This increase is expected to cost Canada 396,000 lives, $120 billion in hospital expenses

Terrace RCMP investigating suspicious death of a man in Thornhill

Kamloops resident was found unresponsive early Sunday morning, died hours later

Most Read