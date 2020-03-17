(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

S&P/TSX composite edges lower, while U.S. markets gain ground; Loonie down

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.50 points at 12,353.90

Canada’s main stock index edged lower in early trading today after plunging more than 1,300 points on Monday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.50 points at 12,353.90.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.53 points at 20,201.05. The S&P 500 index was up 18.13 points at 2,404.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 57.12 points at 6,961.71.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.77 cents US compared with an average of 71.61 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was down 13 cents at US$28.57 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 0.6 of cent at US$1.809 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,485.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.95 cents at US$2.3430 a pound.

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

Just Posted

Thompson Rivers University cancels face-to-face classes this week

“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society,” Fairbairn said

Two COVID-19 patients now in self-isolation at home in Northern Health

Total number of cases up to 73 in B.C.

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Inquest scheduled into 2016 deaths of two Granisle residents

The pair were killed in police-involved shooting

Village of Burns Lake awards contract to Granite Excavating for new buildings

The Village of Burns Lake has approved a contract for Granite Excavating… Continue reading

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

Most Read