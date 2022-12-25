Santa and Mrs. Claus take a well-deserved break after reading through all the Black Press Media papers in Greater Victoria to update the naught and nice list. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Santa and Mrs. Claus take a well-deserved break after reading through all the Black Press Media papers in Greater Victoria to update the naught and nice list. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

10 questions with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Black Press Media staffers put together a line of questioning for the North Pole’s most famous couple.

What’s your favourite place in the world?

Santa: Well of course it’s the North Pole.

Mrs. Claus: I love the North Pole too but I also love when we vacation to Christmas Island.

Who do you follow on social media?

Santa: I love Rudolph’s comedy hour, he just slays me.

Mrs. Claus: I like to follow Frosty the Snowman and of course Elsa from Frozen.

What would people be surprised to learn about you?

Santa: Everyone’s surprised to learn my reindeer are all female.

Mrs. Claus: I think what people might be surprised to learn about me is that I don’t like snow cones.

What books are on your bedside table?

Santa: I have the 12 Days of Christmas, I like to go through them and give a little Christmas Cheer for each day.

Mrs. Claus: I had the Polar Express because that’s one of my favourites. Then someone suggested I read Santa’s Twin and I was shocked. It’s a good book.

What does your ideal Boxing Day look like?

Santa: Just resting and relaxing because I’ve had a very very busy night.

Mrs. Claus: I like to put my feet up and have a hot chocolate, maybe put some marshmallows in it.

Do you have marriage advice might for others?

Mrs. Claus: Always say I love you before you go to bed.

Santa: Ya, I don’t want to be a rebel without a Claus.

Beard or no beard?

Mrs. Claus: He wouldn’t be Santa without the beard.

Santa: I never used to like my beard, but it grew on me.

Will you share a favourite knock-knock joke or pun to share with our readers?

Santa: I love jokes. I got a real good deal on my sleigh this year. It was on the house!

Mrs. Claus: Knock, knock. Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive the other reindeer …

Is there an appeals process for the naughty list?

Mrs. Claus: We do have a naughty list but it’s not very long.

Santa: When it’s a little ‘maybe, maybe not’ what I like to do is send kids batteries with a little sign that says “present not included.”

Do presents sometimes get lost? What happens then?

Santa: We have a lost and found on the North Pole and I just ask everyone to send another letter in. Every child deserves to get their heart’s content.

Mrs. Claus: We don’t want kids to not have a present.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HolidaysSanta Claus

Previous story
Roofers rescue Terrace Little Theatre as roof blows off in morning blizzard

Just Posted

Connector road conditions. (Drive BC)
BREAKING: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

Santa Claus can be seen in many places at this time of year. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A helpful crew from A&J Roofing patched up the Terrace Little Theatre on Friday amid high winds. (Submitted photo)
Roofers rescue Terrace Little Theatre as roof blows off in morning blizzard

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada