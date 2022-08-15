The Donaldson family of Bradner Farms has received the Century Farm Award from the provincial government. (Photo from Bradner Farms)

The Donaldson family of Bradner Farms has received the Century Farm Award from the provincial government. (Photo from Bradner Farms)

Abbotsford family honoured for more than 100 years of farming

Bradner Farms celebrates 4 generations of farming with provincial award

The Donaldson family of Bradner Farms in Abbotsford has received a Century Farm Award from the provincial government.

The award honours farms, ranches and agricultural organizations that have been active for 100 years or longer, as well as those whose farms and ranches have been in families for 100 years or more.

The story of Bradner Farms began in 1912, when Caleb and Winifred Manuel arrived in Vancouver by train from Lewisport, NL.

The Manuels settled in the community of Bradner, where they cleared the land using horses, built a farmhouse, and started farming daffodils, poultry and dairy. That farmhouse is still lived in today by the family’s current generation of farmers.

Buller Manuel, Caleb and Winifred’s son, took over the farm in 1953 after spending his early career working in logging camps.

Upon his death in 1976, Buller’s will bequeathed the farm to Robert Flett and Muriel Joy Donaldson, who continued farming daffodils, poultry and dairy, and began farming beef cattle to sell in the Fraser Valley.

ALSO SEE: Abbotsford’s Fred Krahn wins BC Egg’s Legacy Award

In 1984, Robert Allan Donaldson bought the farm from his parents and expanded into the organic and specialty poultry markets by raising pigeons, silkies, Taiwanese chickens, game birds and organic broiler chickens.

Robert and his wife Patricia raised four children, while continuing to grow the farm by expanding the dairy, adding a poultry hatchery and establishing B.C.’s first certified organic feed mill.

Today, Robert and Patricia’s children are the fourth generation to own and operate Bradner Farms. Their families run the farm, which now includes a robotic milking dairy and water buffalo. They are also expanding into the Ashcroft area with organic beef and dairy operations.

“Farming is our passion. It’s a legacy that four generations of our family have devoted their lives to,” said Sarah Yoder of Bradner Farms.

“Our family is proud of our heritage, the challenges that we’ve overcome – including natural disasters – and our great customer base that trusts our products. Our farm’s history connects one generation to the next, and we look forward to continuing to build on that legacy and history while we continue feeding our community.”

Agriculture and Food Minister Lana Popham congratulated the family on the milestone.

“It’s really special to see multiple generations continue the legacy of their family farm for over 100 years, adapting and innovating along the way,”she said.

“…Your family’s accomplishments are inspiring, and I look forward to seeing the next generation continue to succeed with Bradner Farms.”

ALSO SEE: Province revises ALR regulations to make room for vertical farming

AgricultureAwards

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun

Just Posted

Wilf Adam shared an image of his niece Lindsey Tom’s leg after surgery. The former Lake Babine Nation chief councillor calling out police brutality in the area after the incident. ( Wilf Adam/Facebook)
Former First Nation chief calls for more accountability after Burns Lake woman’s police-involved injury

Sim’oogit Ni’isjoohl (Chief Earl Stephens) stands next to a replica of the Ni'isjoohl memorial pole in Laxgalts’ap (Greenville), in the Nass Valley. (Photo courtesy Nisga'a Nation)
Nisga’a delegation headed to Scotland to discuss repatriation of stolen memorial pole

Cindy Martin. The former teacher and advocate for Indigenous women went missing on the night of Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Sheridan Martin)
Remains of Hazelton woman missing since 2018 found

Nathan Cullen, minister responsible for immigration, during a summer 2022 art unveiling at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital. Cullen recently met with the federal government asking for more control over immigration for the province. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. asks federal government for more autonomy over immigration to solve labour shortage