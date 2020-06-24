Augier Lake recreation site gets road upgrades and a new kiosk

Augier Lake site had some repairs and upgrades done by Whitesail contracting, last week. The repairs were done to reverse the damage done by the spring run-off as well as to give the site a fresh new look. The president of Lakes Outdoor Recreational Society, Garth Schienbien said,”They finished all the road work, put in some fresh drainage to help mitigate the water flow issues. They have also put in a brand-new kiosk at the site.” Schienbien also said that there would be some grading work done down there later in the year and an inspection of the site condition in fall. “When you are driving, you don’t want to bottom-out your trailer, or drive through puddles, and when you are biking or have kids on bikes, you don’t want to fall or want them to fall. These upgrades will just make for a cleaner, fresher and safer camping experience,” he said. (Facebook photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

Just Posted

Careful not to cross the line for just a few ‘likes’

On Friday, the Alaska National Guard air-lifted the famous “Into the Wild”… Continue reading

An indigenous, traditional pit-house to bring the community together

Talon Point Camp plans to preserve and share indigenous history

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce gets a new batch of summer students

Students plan to ensure people have a great summer

Village of Burns Lake council opposed to the cow moose and calf harvest

Councillor Charlie Rensby taking charge of the information and support-gathering

Beacon Theatre in Burns Lake to reopen its doors this Friday

The theatre will open to Trolls World Tour, amidst social distancing changes

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Former RCMP officer uploaded videos of explicit acts with fellow Mountie to pornography website

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Sport fishing season for chinook salmon closed on B.C.’s Stikine and Taku Rivers

DFO preseason forecasts as low as half of minimum population requirement

Most Read