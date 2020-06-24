Augier Lake recreation site gets road upgrades and a new kiosk

Augier Lake site had some repairs and upgrades done by Whitesail contracting, last week. The repairs were done to reverse the damage done by the spring run-off as well as to give the site a fresh new look. The president of Lakes Outdoor Recreational Society, Garth Schienbien said,”They finished all the road work, put in some fresh drainage to help mitigate the water flow issues. They have also put in a brand-new kiosk at the site.” Schienbien also said that there would be some grading work done down there later in the year and an inspection of the site condition in fall. “When you are driving, you don’t want to bottom-out your trailer, or drive through puddles, and when you are biking or have kids on bikes, you don’t want to fall or want them to fall. These upgrades will just make for a cleaner, fresher and safer camping experience,” he said. (Facebook photo)



