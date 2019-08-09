B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Sicamous native and NHL star Shea Weber received a new wall hanging from the district – one of the novelty Old Town Road signs being sold by the Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo submitted)

They already named Shea Weber Way in his honour, but the District of Sicamous has gifted the Montreal Canadiens defenceman with another street sign.

WATCH: Popular song draws attention, thieves to Sicamous’ Old Town Road

The NHL All-Star was photographed holding one of the novelty Old Town Road signs which the District of Sicamous decided to produce and sell through the Chamber of Commerce.

The signs went up for sale after the one marking Sicamous’ Old Town Road was repeatedly stolen in response to the wildly popular Lil Nas X song. Old Town Road has topped the Billboard charts for a record 18-weeks

According to the district, Lil Nas X and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who is featured on the track, have also been sent the signs.

ALSO READ: Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

ALSO READ: ‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

Sheila Devost, the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, said they are struggling to keep the signs in stock.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter