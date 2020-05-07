A Grade 7 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School in Abbotsford has created a web page and video called We Are Canada.

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

A Grade 7 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School in Abbotsford has created a web page and short video that is filled with statements on what it means to be Canadian.

The students in Nerlap Sidhu’s class have been working on the project – called “We Are Canada” – since last September, gathering statements and images from students, parents, police officers, firefighters and community members from across Canada.

Sidhu said someone is represented from each region of Canada, and the project has allowed students to “define what it means to be Canadian in 2020 using their perspective and voices.”

The students video-conferenced with some schools and connected over the phone with others.

More than 200 submissions were received in February of this year, and the video production took place in March and April, with the help of a former student, Gurman Sidhu of Peakproductions.

Sidhu said the project was originally to be dedicated to all Canadians, but due to COVID-19, the students requested that the video be dedicated to essential workers.

“The dominant theme that came out of this project is that we, as Canadians, are wired to serve our community by working together,” she said.

“This We Are Canada video makes all Canadians feel like we are part of something bigger, which we are, instead of just feeling isolated while being stuck at home.”

Sidhu said the video also showcases the nation’s diversity and that, as unique as we are as Canadians, we hold true to the same values such as kindness and togetherness, and understand the importance of serving our community.

“This video is a reminder that together we are truly stronger,” she said.

The webpage, which includes all the photos that didn’t make it into the video, can be found at sites.google.com/learn34.com/eugene-reimer/i-am-statement

RELATED: Abbotsford students create ‘Character Matters’ website and video

RELATED: Abbotsford Grade 6 class video shows advice from ages four to 90

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: A tribute to The Beatles

Just Posted

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the land title memorandum between Wet’suweten, B.C. and Canada

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Lax Kw’alaams propose checkpoint between Prince Rupert and Terrace

First Nation plans to block non-essential travel to and from Prince Rupert, Ministry of Transportation says they have no tenure

UPDATE: Mounties investigating a death in Vanderhoof

Police say a woman was found dead in the backseat of a car that was stopped by Vanderhoof RCMP on Sunday, May 3.

RCMP investigating a death west of Vanderhoof

RCMP are west of Vanderhoof investigating a death. Cpl. Madonna Saunderson from… Continue reading

House fire at Decker Lake

A residential home is engulfed and is completely burning down to the… Continue reading

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

No overnight camping until June at the earliest

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

101-year-old Vancouver Island resident doing 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

B.C. Grade 7 students create ‘We Are Canada’ video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

Gangs producing drugs to get around border closures: Vancouver police

Washington State Patrol troopers haven’t seen any increase in arrests, seizures related to drug trafficking across the border with B.C.

Parole board bans convicted B.C. child molester from contacting known criminals

Christopher Lance Neale, 65, has had 56 separate convictions related to predatory acts on children

B.C. sees 60% more overdose deaths in March compared to first two months of 2020

That equates to roughly seven British Columbians dying every two days

Most Read