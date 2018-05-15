Left: Dog handler Elaine Carriere washes Kaysi, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, on May 5 in Burns Lake. The Lakes District Kennel Club held their annual series of dog shows on the weekend of May 4-6 at the Tom Forsyth Arena. (David Gordon Koch photos)

Garold Pfannmuller of Cintara Kennels gives a snack to one of his Shiba Inu dogs on May 5 in Burns Lake. Customers have included the Saudi royal family and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, according to the Alberta-based breeder.

This standard poodle was among the top contenders at the Lakes District Kennel Club’s annual series of dog shows, winning reserve best in show on May 5. Her name, Vultus, means “the noble face of beauty” in Latin, according to Terry Bernier, her handler.

