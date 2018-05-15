Best in show

Photos from the Lakes District Kennel Club’s annual series of dog shows, which took place on the weekend of May 4-6

Left: Dog handler Elaine Carriere washes Kaysi, an 18-month-old German Shepherd, on May 5 in Burns Lake. The Lakes District Kennel Club held their annual series of dog shows on the weekend of May 4-6 at the Tom Forsyth Arena. (David Gordon Koch photos)

Garold Pfannmuller of Cintara Kennels gives a snack to one of his Shiba Inu dogs on May 5 in Burns Lake. Customers have included the Saudi royal family and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, according to the Alberta-based breeder.