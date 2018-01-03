Bulkley Valley Credit Union helps students keep hydrated

Decker Lake Elementary School students will have an easier time keeping hydrated for the rest of the school year, thanks to a donation from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU). Nathan Way, the BVCU’s new Lakes District branch manager, has recently delivered dozens of long-lasting water bottles to Grade 5/6 (left photo) and Grade 7 students (right photo). The students have been learning about healthy choices as part of the new applied design and skills technology curriculum. (Flavio Nienow photos)