Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce sets up information booth at Radley Beach

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce started a second location for summer at the Radley Beach Park on July 1. This beach shack, unlike the tourist centre at the chamber, will be open seven days a week and would not only have brochures and information but would also sell ice-cream. Courtney Warkentin and Meghan Olson, the summer students with the chamber set up the shop along with Manager Randi Amendt, on the occasion of Canada Day. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



