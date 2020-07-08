Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce sets up information booth at Radley Beach

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce started a second location for summer at the Radley Beach Park on July 1. This beach shack, unlike the tourist centre at the chamber, will be open seven days a week and would not only have brochures and information but would also sell ice-cream. Courtney Warkentin and Meghan Olson, the summer students with the chamber set up the shop along with Manager Randi Amendt, on the occasion of Canada Day. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map