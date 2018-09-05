Burns Lake children raise money to help animals displaced by wildfires

Local children – Lynda (L), Aya (M) and Aiden (R) – have recently raised money to help animals displaced by wildfires. Their lemonade stand raised $140, which was tripled by the Burns Lake Recycling Depot. Some of the money was used to buy feed for animals relocated to the local fairgrounds while the rest was donated to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society. (Submitted photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Municipal Election
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us