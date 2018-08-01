Burns Lake Community Forest donated $50,000 to the Lakes District Food Bank to help fund mobile food centre expenses as part of their expansion project that includes delivering food services to rural areas. General manager Frank Varga, president Crystal Fisher, vice-president Tara William, and secretary Johnny Janzen presented the cheque to the vice-president Monty Palmantier, secretary/treasurer Bernice McGee, Jane and Bruce Martens from the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society at Burns Lake Community Forest’s annual public information open house last week. (Laura Blackwell photo)

Burns Lake Community Forest donates

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. town

