Burns Lake Community Market’s 2020 opening day, a roaring success

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce organized the first Community Market for 2020 on July 3. Despite the dampening rains, the community’s spirits were high and many people ventured out to the CNC parking lot to enjoy this year’s community market. Shirley Barkman with her baked goods, Clover Field Apiaries with their honey bee products, Glenn Dyck with his vegetables, Ann Martens with her homemade baking, Pampered Chef by Carol Schapansky, Usborn Books by Lena, Sweet Inspirations by Emily Palm, Pitter Patter Animal Treats by Gabie and Emma, TeleGospel International Inc., DashDesigns with their hoodies, little girls’ dresses and explorer sun hats, were the 10 vendors who had setup for the first day of the market. Vendors selling fresh vegetables and fruits, to baked goods, to even hoodies and books will be selling at the market this year. The market will run all the way through August on each Friday, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



