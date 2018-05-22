Burns Lake doctor wins award

The Society of Rural Physicians of Canada (SRPC) has recognized Dr. George Magee for his lifetime of service. Magee — one of the editors of the Manual of Rural Practice — received the SRPC’s Lifetime Membership Award during the group’s annual rural and remote medicine course, which took place last month in St. John’s, N.L. (Submitted photo)
