Burns Lake downtown parking lot undergoing massive transformation

The Burns Lake downtown parking lot has come a long way from when the work resumed in April. A good amount of landscaping has already been done on the lot, with trees planted along its sides and grass laid out in a few places. The village told Lakes District News that they are expecting the completion of pavement work by the end of June. This however would depend on the paving company’s schedule and on the weather. The parking lot will be paved all the way from the Chevron property line to the hotel. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



