Burns Lake exchange student reports from Brazil

This year’s Burns Lake Rotary Club exchange student, Mikalie Culberson, is in Brazil. In December she visited an orphanage and delivered gifts with former exchange students from Brazil; afterwards she attended a Rotary party, in which she won a talent show. She also went to the beach the week before Christmas. “There, I swam in the ocean, got moderately sunburned and ate a lot of french fries,” she reported to Lakes District Secondary School. Her New Years was spent at a cabin two hours from Sao Paulo with her third host family and their current exchange student. In terms of language, she says she is not only able to hold a five-minute conversation, but talk for five minutes straight. But she confesses that she still calls frogs “shoes” accidentally. (Submitted photos)

