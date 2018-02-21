Burns Lake exchange student volunteers

Leonardo Miotte, Burns Lake Rotary Club’s exchange student from Brazil, and his second term host host mom, Lianne Olson volunteered at the Burns Lake Rotary club’s concession last weekend. The concession is run by Rotarians each year at the Cold Smoke races hosted but the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club. (Andrea Curry photo)
