Burns Lake gets a taste of locally brewed beer on the first day of Summer

Nathan and Gwyn Nicholas had a beer tasting for their brewery — Ursa Minor on Saturday, in honour of a Father’s Day event hosted by Wild Roots and Gifts in Burns Lake. Ursa Minor is Nicholas’ passion project turned in to a business. The couple started planning for the craft brewery three years back and finally launched their local brewery this June. The brewery is located on the Southside at the family’s farm at Ootsa Lake. “We had this family farm since 1950s and just didn’t know what to do with it. We had a business here in Burns Lake and I was working in the forest industry but we always dreamt of returning to the farm somehow,” said Nicholas adding that although traditional farming didn’t work out for them, they thought of trying their hand at brewing beer. “I like beer, I have been brewing beer since I was 18, so I said ‘why don’t we try craft brewery’. We started researching it and here we are,” he said. The business is a complete family business as Nicholas’ youngest daughter did all the labels for the beer cans and their older daughter who is currently home from University for the summer, is the duo’s right-hand person in the brewery as well as for their website. Saturday’s beer tasting saw a host of people attend and enjoy the beer with the opportune sunny weather to welcome the first day of Summer. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



