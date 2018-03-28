Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

The Burns Lake Public Library is asking the province to launch a task force looking into the needs of rural libraries and to commit more money to library operations. The campaign got a shot in the arm recently as village councillors threw their weight behind the motion.

Funding has stagnated while demand for services has grown, said Burns Lake library director Susan Schienbein, who also sits on the village council. She said that about 80 percent of the library’s budget comes from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and the province. Other funding comes from fundraising efforts and grants from sources like the Burns Lake Community Forest.

But while the RDBN has increased its funding to meet rising operating costs, money for libraries has flattened out in B.C. since 2009, said Schienbein. The biggest drivers of increased expenses include acquisitions — including for books, magazines, DVDs, software and subscriptions to online services like ebooks — and the cost of computers and Internet service, she said.

Expectations about libraries are changing, she said, with people seeing them increasingly as community hubs that offer not only reading material but also things like literacy courses. “We have people who sometimes spend all day here because they have nowhere else to go,” said Schienbein.

And since some communities in the region still don’t have high-speed Internet, the library serves as an Internet-access hub. It also provides people with access to films that would otherwise be unavailable, since Burns Lake no longer has a video rental store, Schienbein said.

She added that many library workers earn minimum wage — especially at the libraries run by local associations in small communities, including Burns Lake — meaning that a potential increase in the provincial minimum wage to $15/hour could be difficult for small libraries to absorb without new funding.

The resolution — which village council endorsed in February — is now expected to be endorsed by two larger groups that represent local governments: first the North Central Local Government Association in May, followed by the Union of B.C. Municipalities in September.

The UBCM has received calls for more provincial funding in the past, but the Burns Lake resolution is different because it’s calling for a task force looking into funding for rural libraries, said Schienbein.

After the UBCM endorses the motion, the Minister of Education would be required to make a decision about whether or not to launch the task force. Schienbein said she hopes this will bring more attention to the issue and galvanize support for increased funding.

Previous story
LDM donates

Just Posted

Tchesinkut Lake camp under review

Construction of the camp, which would house hundreds of pipeline workers, needs approval from regional district.

Musical Mounties in Burns Lake this summer

Tradition rooted in British cavalry drills

Editorial: TransCanada must cooperate with regional district

If TransCanada goes forward with its controversial plan to run a liquefied… Continue reading

Burns Lake library feels squeezed

B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

Dickson, Bender win at national championships

Biathletes hail from Burns Lake

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Brandon Sutter nets two goals as Canucks stuff Ducks 4-1

Biega counts first of season as Vancouver beats Anaheim

Tim Hortons, franchisees spat over $700M plan to reno many locations

New restaurants will have lighter, more natural looking exteriors and open-concept seating

Indigenous B.C. treaties, recordings on first Canadian UNESCO memory register

Seven Canadian items, including the works of communications pioneer Marshall McLuhan on display

Students clash over reproductive rights at B.C. college

Okanagan College’s Kelowna campus was the place for heated debate Tuesday afternoon

As feds ease access to prescription heroin, B.C. could see relief: doctor

Doctor at only clinic in Canada to offer medical-grade heroin says federal move good for B.C.

Parents of drowned Sask. boy sue school board

Saskatchewan children’s advocate said the boy’s death was preventable

Province gives $5.4 million to trades training

Money earmarked to help post-secondary schools replace obsolete equipment

Most Read

  • Skiing into spring

    The vernal equinox marked the beginning of spring on March 20 but…

  • Burns Lake library feels squeezed

    B.C. should launch task force into rural library funding: Schienbein

  • LDM donates

    Lakes District Maintenance recently donated $2,000 to the Lakes District Secondary snowboarding…

  • Burn It Smart workshop in Burns Lake

    Zigi Gadomski demonstrates a high-efficiency wood stove outside the Burns Lake fire…