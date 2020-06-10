Burns Lake local captures a pileated woodpecker on camera

Gerald Eckland, a Burns Lake resident captured this picture of a pileated woodpecker on a quiet Thursday afternoon. The large forest bird with a red crest, white and black plumage rarely ever stays still enough to be captured on camera from a close distance. However, Eckland managed to capture the bird on his camera while the bird was busy feeding from Eckland’s bird-feeder.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

