Burns Lake RCMP officers have recently volunteered to serve breakfast to Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) students. Through generous donations from local businesses and the Breakfast Club of Canada, LDSS offers a free healthy breakfast each day to all students. Items served include a variety of fruits, bagels, yogurts, oatmeal and cereals. (Submitted photos)

