Carrier Sekani Family Services organizes yoga, beading and crafting

Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) has started organizing monthly meet-ups for crafting, beading and yoga to bring the community together and to get them to do something towards mindfulness. Rachel Andrews, the representative for the Family Preservation and Maternal Child Service with CSFS informed Lakes District News that these events were a much-needed relief from daily life, especially during Covid. The group organized the events at the Radley Beach park in the month of June however, Andrews said that they might be moving the group to Grassy Plains as it would be easier for the communities in Southside and the three first nations around there, to get to the events there due to the transportation limitations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
The Burns Lake community comes together to support Women’s hockey team

Just Posted

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

CNC Burns Lake campus produces eight nurses from their Practical Nursing program

The campus hosts a mini-celebration for the graduating nurses

The family of geese floating over Tchesinkut Lake

A Burns Lake local Diane Killman shared this photo of a geese… Continue reading

Burns Lake Unit Crew organizing “Cords of Pine Giveaway”

Proceeds to go to We Haul 2 Play

Lucas Philips named the Youth Citizen of the year in Burns Lake

Lucas Phillips has been awarded the Burn Lake Rotary club’s Bill Gilgan… Continue reading

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Most Read