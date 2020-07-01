Carrier Sekani Family Services organizes yoga, beading and crafting

Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) has started organizing monthly meet-ups for crafting, beading and yoga to bring the community together and to get them to do something towards mindfulness. Rachel Andrews, the representative for the Family Preservation and Maternal Child Service with CSFS informed Lakes District News that these events were a much-needed relief from daily life, especially during Covid. The group organized the events at the Radley Beach park in the month of June however, Andrews said that they might be moving the group to Grassy Plains as it would be easier for the communities in Southside and the three first nations around there, to get to the events there due to the transportation limitations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



