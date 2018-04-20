Carroll Cottage upgrades improve safety and accessibility

Upgrades to Carroll Cottage completed over the past year have included the installation of a sprinkler system and two wheelchair ramps — projects that together cost over $125,000. A budget shortfall of more than $36,000 remains for the two initiatives, and the non-profit organization is seeking donations. Ron Hales, volunteer chair of the Lakes District Senior Housing Association — which runs Carroll Cottage — is shown on one of the new ramps, and Carroll Cottage resident Linda Benedict is shown in her suite, which is now equipped with fire suppression sprinklers. (David Gordon Koch photos)