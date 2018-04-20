Carroll Cottage upgrades improve safety and accessibility

Non-profit still needs donations to cover wheelchair ramps and fire sprinklers

Upgrades to Carroll Cottage completed over the past year have included the installation of a sprinkler system and two wheelchair ramps — projects that together cost over $125,000. A budget shortfall of more than $36,000 remains for the two initiatives, and the non-profit organization is seeking donations. Ron Hales, volunteer chair of the Lakes District Senior Housing Association — which runs Carroll Cottage — is shown on one of the new ramps, and Carroll Cottage resident Linda Benedict is shown in her suite, which is now equipped with fire suppression sprinklers. (David Gordon Koch photos)

 

“We feel that it’s important for people to have fire protection,” said Ron Hales, chair of the Lakes District Senior Housing Association. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Cheslatta Carrier Nation hold fair

