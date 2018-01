Shirley Bright of Edmonton was the winner of the carving donated by Southside resident Bob Morgan (L) to support the Lakes District Food Bank. Through the draw to win the stunning carving, Morgan raised approximately $80 and three boxes of food. Morgan is seen here with Outdoor Adventures owner Daryl Lambert, who hosted the event. (Submitted photo)

