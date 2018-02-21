Chinook donates to WKE pac

Ken Neilson, general manager of Chinook Community Forest, stopped out to join the children from William Konkin Elementary, enjoying a fun filled day of skiing at the Omineca Ski Club. The generous donation of $5000 will enable all children from the local area to enjoy free skiing. Another great community donation by Chinook Comfor. (Laura Blackwell photo)
