Citizens on Patrol

Photo: Burns Lake COPS, the RCMP’s “extra eyes and ears,” held an open house recently

Members of the Burns Lake Citizens on Patrol Society (COPS) held an open house on April 26 — the event was a chance to let people know about the group and recruit new members, said COPS secretary Lynda Maertz. Volunteers serve as extra eyes and ears for the local RCMP. Before their meeting, they carried out a “speed watch” on Highway 16, spotting many drivers speeding in the 50 km/h zone. (David Gordon Koch photo)

