Citizenship celebrated

The Citizen of the Year award is given annually to community members who generously volunteer their time in the Lakes District area. The honour this year went to Pat and Patti Dube, who are well-known for their many contributions to student athletics, including leading high-school skiers and snowboarders to success in provincial competitions. The setting of the award ceremony — Lakes District Secondary School — was especially appropriate for the occasion. (David Gordon Koch photo)
