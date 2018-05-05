CNC carpentry class helps out

Photo: The carpentry program helping local seniors by making these chair lifters.

The Lakes District campus of the College of New Caledonia (CNC) lent a helping hand to local senior citizens by making these chair lifters. Burns Lake resident John Johnson had the idea after seeing them in a doctor’s office in Smithers. Johnson then brought the idea to CNC carpentry instructor Sep Shanks. The class made several of the items and Johnson delivered them to locations around town. The lifter goes under the chair, making it higher, helping seniors or people with mobility problems to get up and sit down. (Laura Blackwell photo)

Previous story
Water is life

Just Posted

Lakes District News nabs silver award

Story by former editor Flavio Nienow wins award

CNC carpentry class helps out

Photo: The carpentry program helping local seniors by making these chair lifters.

MMA fighter heading to world championship

Tye McEntire hails from Ootsa Lake

Water is life

Photos: Students in Burns Lake raised over $1,500 for a clean drinking water charity on April 27

UPDATED: Workers build detour around washed-out road

Residents build footbridge across gulch

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria engineering students to work with B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

Most Read

  • CNC carpentry class helps out

    Photo: The carpentry program helping local seniors by making these chair lifters.