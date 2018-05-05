CNC carpentry class helps out

The Lakes District campus of the College of New Caledonia (CNC) lent a helping hand to local senior citizens by making these chair lifters. Burns Lake resident John Johnson had the idea after seeing them in a doctor’s office in Smithers. Johnson then brought the idea to CNC carpentry instructor Sep Shanks. The class made several of the items and Johnson delivered them to locations around town. The lifter goes under the chair, making it higher, helping seniors or people with mobility problems to get up and sit down. (Laura Blackwell photo)