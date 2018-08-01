(L-R) Craig Skin; Crystal Bryshun; Terance Austin,; Johnathan Jack; Rosemarie Skin; and instructor Sep Shanks. Missing from the photo were Alain and Marc De Weerdt. (Submitted photo)

CNC carpentry students graduate

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) celebrated the success of seven students who completed the carpentry foundation level training at its Lakes District campus on July 27, 2018.

The ceremony was the culmination of the 25 week program teaching students the basics of carpentry for new construction, renovations and maintenance of the residential, commercial, light industrial and heavy construction fields.

Throughout the program, students gained valuable experience working on numerous community projects. CNC collaborated with the Lakes District Fall Fair Committee to renovate small animal cages at the fairground and built chair raisers for the Burns Lake Medical Clinic. Students also built two sheds that were purchased by members of the community.

“Having a program like this in the community not only allows training close to home but also benefits local organizations,” said Corrine George, regional principal of CNC’s Lakes District campus. “Building expertise locally helps keep our youth and their skills in the community.”

The program included two students from the Lakes District Secondary School who will graduate this year with their Grade 12 and their first year of school in the carpentry trade. Bursaries were also awarded to four of the students who took the carpentry foundation level training at CNC’s Lakes District campus.

“The students really ‘nailed it,’” George said. “We were pleased to have had a very skilled instructor, Sep Shanks, to teach these students. He did a great job.”

