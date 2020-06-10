Community comes together to beautify Burns Lake dog park

June 6 morning saw the dog park busy, not with dogs and their owners, but with volunteers in work boots, holding shovels, planting trees on the side of the local dog park. However, the volunteer base was not restricted to grown-ups and kids Kieran and Danae McDonald, also helped shovel, dig and plant the trees. Apple and cherry trees were planted by as many as 22 volunteers along the sides of the park. These plants are part of Tree Canada’s Edible Tree Program and the dog park committee received the trees through the Tree Canada grant. The Village of Burns Lake provided the volunteers with the topsoil and also donated nine landscaping trees that were planted along the side by the Hwy. 35. In the coming days, the park will also be receiving a stainless steel dog water fountain. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)



