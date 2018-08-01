Elders luncheon

Marion West serves bannock to elders and guests from Skin Tyee, Stallaten, Cheslatta First Nation, Lake Babine Nation, Tsil Kaz Koh and Wet’suwet’en First Nation at CNC’s Lake District campus on July 25. The bannock was served at the elders’ Lunch prepared by students of CNC’s eight week camp cook program, which is sponsored by the Lakes Aboriginal Employment and Training Society. (Submitted photo)