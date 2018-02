The Vanderhoof based Four Rivers Co-operative has recently donated $20,000 to support the Lakes District Food Bank. The donation is part of a new program introduced by the Co-op last year to support non-profit organizations in the region. The community support fund provides funding of up to $100,000 to groups working to improve the quality of life of local residents. (Flavio Nienow photo)

