The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

The BC SPCA wants to educate kids across the province about animals with its online spring break camps and school presentations.

From now until the end of the school year, the BC SPCA’s humane education department is offering a variety of ways for school-aged kids to learn about topics like animal welfare, which animals make good pets, and real-life issues with cats.

With the programs being online, they’re hoping to educate kids in B.C. communities they’ve never been able to reach before.

“Going to a virtual format allows our team of humane educators to reach even more students in rural or more isolated areas with a range of presentations designed to foster empathy and critical thinking around a number of animal issues,” said Paula Neuman, humane education manager with the BC SPCA.

Coming up in March are some virtual spring break camps where kids can ponder pets, figure out farm animals and wonder at wildlife. They run March 15 to 19 and March 22 to 26 and are for kids aged eight to 11.

The BC SPCA will also virtually visit classrooms for live online presentations. These are geared to children of all grades with topics like why animals bite, what farm animals need to be happy and healthy, and what effect outdoor cats have on the ecosystem.

They also have a handful of virtual events and workshops lined up for upcoming Pro-D days and weekends in April and May.

For more info and to register, go to spca.bc.ca or click on the links below:

Animal workshops, camps and events for kids

Presentations, lessons and activities for your class

animal welfare

